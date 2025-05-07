Last year, the Michigan basketball team finished in last place in the Big Ten, and it had one of its worst seasons in program history. The Wolverines won just eight games. However, first-year head coach Dusty May orchestrated an incredible turnaround this past season as he led Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament title and Sweet 16 appearance. May brought big man Vlad Goldin with him to Ann Arbor from FAU, and he was a big reason for the Wolverines’ success.

Vlad Goldin just finished up his college career after playing for five seasons. He started his career at Texas Tech before transferring to play at FAU and Michigan. He spent just one year with the Wolverines, and it was a special one.

Goldin came to the United States from Russia to play college basketball. He didn’t see his family for multiple years, but the bonds that he made along his journey helped fill the void.

“All the teams I played on gave me a sense of home,” Goldin said during an appearance on Defend The Block. “It truly felt like a family. I truly care about all of my teammates who I’ve played with, and that’s probably what helped me get through all the years without seeing my family. I really have brothers.”

Following head coach Dusty May to Michigan was helpful in terms of having a familiar face around, and Goldin also reunited with Nimari Burnett. Burnett also played for Texas Tech earlier in his career before going through a couple of transfers.

Vlad Goldin’s lone season at Michigan will be one that he never forgets. The Wolverines found a way to have a banner season on the court, but Goldin made some other special memories off the court as well. After a game against Michigan State in February, Goldin proposed to his girlfriend and got engaged.

All in all, it was a special year for Vlad Goldin, and the entire Michigan basketball program for that matter. Goldin had a long journey that came with a lot of stops, but the final destination made it all worth it.