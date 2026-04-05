JJ Spaun has won the Valero Texas Open for the second time in his career, marking his third PGA Tour win. He heads to the Masters Tournament after a one-shot win thanks to a Sunday 67. Spaun previously won the 2022 Texas Open and the 2025 U.S. Open.

Texas two-step for J.J. Spaun! He earns his second @ValeroTXOpen title on a soggy Sunday. pic.twitter.com/UcuCbxdjX6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 5, 2026

Spaun finished his third round strong early on Sunday morning, shooting 32 on the back nine to complete a 66. He turned around and got right back on the course, keeping up his hot play. Even through cold temperatures, wind, and rain, Spaun made just one bogey in the final round to secure the victory.

The defining shot of JJ Spaun's second Valero Texas Open win came at the 17th hole on Sunday. He soared a driver from 306 yards to just nine feet, pouring in the eagle putt to take the lead. He never gave it back up, making a par at the 18th and surviving some competitors behind him to take the win.

A concerning trend from the Valero Texas Open was Ludvig Åberg's disastrous play in the final round. Tied for the lead early in the afternoon, the Swedish star made three bogies to shoot even par, falling out of the lead. The Ryder Cup star had The Players Championship in his hands before two water balls derailed him.

But Spaun gets the spotlight, just as he did four years ago in San Antonio. He is a major champion, so a great performance at Augusta should not surprise anyone anymore.

JJ Spaun, the last winner before The Masters

There was just one spot in The Masters on the line at the Valero Texas Open. But because Spaun was already exempt into the tournament, that spot will go unclaimed. Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, and Rickie Fowler are among those not playing for a Green Jacket.

Robert MacIntyre put a charge into the leaderboard on Sunday, also making an eagle on the 17th to close the gap to just one. The Scottish lefty could not birdie the impossibly long 18th hole, which was playing into the wind. MacIntyre fell just short of Spaun in the U.S. Open in 2025, and the American bested him again on Sunday. He hit a wild double-cross with a 3-Wood on the 18th, ending his chances.

Spaun pulled off a great win, but it may not have been the biggest golf story of the day. Associated Press reporter Doug Ferguson reported that Scottie Scheffler reported to Augusta for The Masters on Sunday. Alongside him was his wife, Meredith, their toddler, Bennett, and their nine-day-old son, Remy. Scheffler withdrew from the Houston Open last week, and many assumed this was the reason why. It appears that Scheffler will play in The Masters.

Rory McIlroy will defend his Masters crown at Augusta National next week. He has not been on top of his game this spring, however, so the door is wide open. Can Spaun become a two-time major champion? Or will MacIntyre or Åberg bury this Sunday's performance to clinch their first majors?