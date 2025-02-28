Michigan basketball watched Nimari Burnett call “game” on Rutgers Thursday night. He delivered the most pulsating, and epic, shot of the night.

Burnett, from behind the arc, buried his long three-point attempt as the final buzzer sounded off. The Wolverines snatched the soul of the Scarlet Knights in the process, winning 84-82. Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press watched the final climactic scene unfold, and posted the film.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten Network posted the final drama that went down at Crisler Arena.

Burnett got met with a mob of Wolverines teammates following his 37-foot jumper. He went on to become the toast of Michigan and college basketball social media.

Michigan erases big second half deficit to beat Rutgers

Burnett became a trending topic online for all the right reasons in the social media universe. Even earning love from the Michigan basketball X account. They also called him the “man of the hour” while sharing a series of photos depicting the final basket.

NBC Sports called it a “parking lot” shot that Burnett hit — given the distance of the basket. More astonishing for Burnett and Michigan? The Wolverines struggled from behind the arc.

Michigan went only 5-of-21 from the three-point stripe. That became only good for 23.8% from the field. But the fifth three-pointer came from the hands of Burnett.

The game-winning shot maker finished second on the evening with 20 points. Vladislav Goldin led Michigan by dropping 22 points on Rutgers. Will Tschetter added 16 points for the victors. Daniel Wolf tacked on 10 for Michigan. The Wolverines even erased a 12-point deficit late in the game to avoid the upset.

Rutgers led 74-62 with 11:14 left. Wolf started the rally with a layup. L.J. Cason followed with a layup of his own. Roddy Gayle Jr. slipped past the Knights next with his own layup.

Michigan didn't retake the lead until 1:05 left in the second, when Wolf made a free throw to make it 79-78. But Burnett swished the final shot with three seconds ticking away. And in the process kept No. 15 Michigan alive in the Big Ten regular season title race.