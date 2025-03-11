Big Ten basketball season awards were announced on Tuesday, and for the fourth time in his career, Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo has won Big Ten Coach of the Year. This honor is well-deserved as Izzo has once again done a fantastic job with his Spartans squad. Michigan State won the Big Ten with a three-game cushion as they finished the regular season with a 26-5 overall record and 17-3 mark in conference play. The Spartans are currently ranked #7 in the country.

“Tom Izzo is the 2025 Big Ten Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career after leading @MSU_Basketball 26-5 overall record and a 17-3 conference record,” Big Ten Men's Basketball said in a post.

This Michigan State basketball team has been good all season long, but like most Tom Izzo-led squads, they are hitting their stride at the right time.

The Spartans had a brutal stretch to end the regular season, and they lost three out of four games leading up to it. Michigan State hadn't played against a lot of the Big Ten's toughest competition early on in their conference schedule, and they started to struggle a bit in early February.

With seven quad one games remaining on the schedule, it looked like the Spartans were in for a tough few weeks. However, Izzo got his team playing their best basketball down the stretch, and they went 7-0 to finish the season and capture the Big Ten crown.

To end the year, Michigan State won at Illinois, vs. #13 Purdue, at #12 Michigan, at #16 Maryland, vs. #11 Wisconsin, at Iowa and vs. #17 Michigan. Talk about getting battle-tested before the NCAA Tournament. This Spartans squad is ready for anything that will be thrown at them in the postseason.

Izzo and Michigan State will look to sweep the Big Ten titles this weekend in Indianapolis at the Big Ten Tournament. The Spartans will begin their run Friday, and then they will learn their NCAA Tournament fate on Sunday.

Even if Michigan State loses in their first game of the Big Ten Tournament (which is extremely unlikely), they will more than likely still earn a two-seed in the big dance. It would be hard for them to climb all the way up to the one seed line, but anything is possible.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans will tip off their postseason journey on Friday at noon ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and the game will be airing on Big Ten Network. Michigan State will be playing the winner of Indiana and Oregon, who will meet up on Thursday.