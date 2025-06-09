College sports will enter a new era of NIL following the approval of the house settlement this past week. Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo to provide his thoughts on the ever-evolving situation.

The house settlement allows the NCAA to implement guardrails on NIL for teams and players. Players will continue to earn money for their performance on the court, but there will be a limit on how much universities can spend to land players on their respective teams.

Prior to the settlement's approval, Izzo provided his thoughts on the NIL situation during Michigan State's introductory press conference of incoming Athletics Director J Batt on June 4. He has been outspoken on the topic, mentioning it several times throughout the season and NCAA Tournament. This time, he set the record straight on his thoughts despite what some may think.

“People act like I don’t accept it, or I’m old school, and that’s a crock,” Izzo said. “I understand where we are, but I also understand what I think is best for a student athlete. We have not yet seen these guys that are making money and all of a sudden go back to $50,000 jobs. What it’s going to do? … I get sick of people acting like I don’t want to embrace it. But I want to do what’s right for the student athlete.

“I’m all for it, but it’s also going to be right for the program. It’s going to be right for the university, and it’s got to be right for the future.”

What lies ahead for Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Tom Izzo has been with the Michigan State Spartans for three decades. As a veteran head coach in college sports, he has witnessed the many changes the NCAA went through in this span. The NIL discussion is no different, as the 2025-26 season will see huge changes on how teams will approach the concept.

Izzo has been successful in adjusting to the original effects of NIL, handling departures of key players by making his efforts in recruiting. While the portal was an area he used occasionally, he proved that he will succeed regardless of the challenges that come his way.

He is coming off a 2024-25 season in which he led the Spartans to a 30-7 overall record, including a strong 17-3 display in Big Ten Play. His efforts helped the squad reach the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, their best run in the last 10 years since their Final Four appearance in 2019.

Izzo will look to build on that momentum going into next season. Regardless of his thoughts about NIL, he will do what needs to happen to have the Spartans become national championship contenders.