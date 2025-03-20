Retirement rumors have surfaced in reference to Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo's future. Will Izzo consider retirement anytime soon? The head coach responded to the rumors during a recent interview on Up & Adams.

“I don't believe that you have to retire on a high note,” Izzo said. “I don't want to let it go down, but winning wouldn't do that for me at all. It would be exhilarating to be honest with you.”

Izzo said that winning would “re-energize” him. Many coaches and players want to ride off into the sunset after winning a championship. For Izzo, though, winning a championship would only motivate him more for the future. It seems as if the Michigan State basketball head coach is not going anywhere soon.

Izzo's primary focus at the moment is on leading his team in the NCAA Tournament. No. 2 Michigan State is set to play No. 15 Bryant on Friday. The Spartans are in the driver's seat heading into the game, but anything can happen once March Madness gets underway.

There is no question that Tom Izzo will have his team prepared for the contest, though. Michigan State will not overlook any opponent. The game could end up being quite competitive, but the Sparks will enter with plenty of confidence.

Overall, Michigan State finished the season with a 27-6 record. Additionally, the Sparks went 17-3 in conference games. They would have obviously preferred to have been a No. 1 seed, but Michigan State is still in a quality position as a No. 2 seed heading into the tournament.

Regardless of the outcome of the NCAA Tournament, it appears that Tom Izzo wants to continue coaching past this season. Winning a championship would give him extra motivation, however.

Michigan State basketball's NCAA Tournament journey will begin on Friday at 10 PM EST against Bryant.