Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo wants to keep going. Izzo says he's nowhere near ready to retire from coaching in East Lansing.

“The truth of the matter is, I think I'm healthier than I was five years ago,” Izzo said, per CBS Sports. “They say that you'll know when it's time. It doesn't feel like it's time, not for me.”

Izzo made history this season by surpassing Bob Knight on the all-time wins list in Big Ten Conference games. The Michigan State coach now has the most Big Ten victories. He's won a national championship in East Lansing. While there's nothing left to prove for Izzo, he feels like he has more to give to basketball.

“I don't think anybody understands what it's like, day to day, to think somebody's calling your kid, and all of a sudden he turns into an asshole in practice, and for just no reason,” Izzo added. “I've said these kids can't play at this level half pregnant. You're either in or you're out, man. Not even if you want to win a championship, but if you want to just … exist and win games.”

Michigan State is having a great season. The Spartans are a lock to head to the NCAA tournament once again, with a 25-5 overall record.

Michigan State closes the regular season Sunday against Michigan

Michigan State basketball is rolling. The team is on a six-game winning streak, heading into the final regular season game. Michigan State takes on rival Michigan Sunday, in what should be another thrilling game.

The Spartans are 16-3 in the Big Ten, and have the conference regular season title. That's a remarkable achievement for the 70-year-old coach Izzo, who has seen several of his contemporaries leave basketball in recent years. In the last five years, the game has lost Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim, Jay Wright and Mike Krzyzewski.

“There's a lot of ways to win games. I don't think there's a lot of ways to win championships,” Izzo added. “It's hard for winning to be number one for a lot of players. And what winning usually brings is all those other things they want.”

Izzo is chasing that ever elusive second national championship. The Michigan State coach said recently he would trade the Big Ten conference wins record for Bob Knight's national championship resumé. Knight won three titles at Indiana during his legendary tenure.

Michigan State and Michigan play at 12:00 ET on Sunday. Michigan enters the game with a 22-8 overall record.