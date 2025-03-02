The profile for this season's Michigan State basketball team is quite unique. No Spartans player averages more than 27 minutes per game or scores more than 13 points each night. 10 guys play at least 15 minutes per game, and nine different players have led the team in scoring at least one time this year. But if you dig through all of the numbers, the most impressive and important ones are right here… with a win over Wisconsin on Sunday, Michigan State is now 24-5 overall and 15-3 in one of the best and deepest conferences in the country.

For the first time since the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, Michigan State will finish the year with fewer than ten losses. Sparty will likely be a 2-seed or a 3-seed when the NCAA Tournament field is announced on March 16th, and given Tom Izzo's tournament track record, I wish you good luck if you decide to pick against them early on in your bracket. By these metrics, Sparty is a great team, even if Izzo himself would disagree.

“We are not a great team yet,” Izzo said after the 71-62 win over the Badgers. “The shooting will edge us closer, making some shots.”

Making shots has been something of a struggle for Michigan State this year. The Spartans are 95th in field goal percentage and 352nd in three-point shooting. Strangely enough, despite being one of the top defensive teams in the nation, Michigan State has committed more turnovers than their opponents this season, which only further proves the point that offensively there is plenty to be desired. But there has been the occasional night where the Spartans get hot — like during Jase Richardson's heater against Oregon three weeks ago — where this team could be really difficult to beat, especially when they're playing defense like this: