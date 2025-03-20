The rule of thumb is to be gracious in defeat. If that's the case, then the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers followed that rule to perfection at the conclusion of the East Region First Four on Wednesday.

Mount St. Mary's, who were two-and-a-half point favorites, defeated the American University Eagles 83-72. They shot over 70% from the field, and Dola Adebayo and Joey Cordilia each finished with 22 points.

The highlight of the game came when American University's leading scorer, Matt Rogers, severely injured his right knee and had to watch the rest of the game from the bench. His mother was seen on camera crying as she witnessed her son in pain.

Mar 19, 2025; Dayton, OH, USA; American University Eagles forward Matt Rogers (15) leaves the court after an apparent injury in the first half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers at UD Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

All the players went over to show their support for Rogers at the conclusion of the game.

Before his injury, Rogers scored 7 points and grabbed 2 rebounds in eight minutes of play. This year, Rogers averaged 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting 55.6% from the field.

He also became the 15th player in American University history to score over 1,000 points and grabbed over 500 rebounds.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) cuts the net after winning the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dream March Madness Sweet 16, Elite 8 matchups in East regional
Iowa State Cyclones center Audi Crooks (55) shoots a free throw against the Baylor Lady Bears in the second half at T-Mobile Center.
Iowa State WBB pulls off historic feat with stunning March Madness comeback
Mar 19, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Boogie Fland (2) receives a pass during the First Round Practice Session at Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Arkansas basketball’s Boogie Fland gets major update ahead of March Madness return

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers show what the sport is about

March Madness is one of the most frenzied times in sports. March Madness can bring out the best and worst in players, coaches, and fans.

Emotions run hide in the one-or-done scenario, which is why every minute is something to savor. This is especially true for Rogers, as this ended up being his final game as an American Eagle, and the Mountaineers obviously knew that.

They demonstrated the best of what sport has to offer by walking over to comfort Rogers. While winning and losing come with the territory, a team's character withstands the test of time, especially in how they respond to pressure cooker situations.

No matter what happens from this point forward, the Mount Saint Mary's Mountaineers have cemented a place among the classiest group of young men in sports in the present day.

The Mountaineers will take on the No. 1 seeded Duke Blue Devils in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday, March 21, at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.