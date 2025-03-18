ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The First Four continues as Mount St Marys faces American. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mount St Marys-American prediction and pick.

Mount St Marys went 22-12 this season and 12-8 in conference play. That got them the six seed in the MAAC tournament, and a bye into the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, they upset Marist and then would upset Merrimack in the semi-finals. This would lead to a MAAC Championship Game against Iona. Iona held a one-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, five minutes into the second half, Mount St Marys would take the lead, and never give it back, winning the game 63-49.

Meanwhile, American also went 22-12 on the year and 13-5 in conference play. This would get them the two-seed in the Patriot Conference Tournament and a bye into the quarterfinals. American would defeat Lafayette and Colgate before facing Navy in the finals. They would dominate the game with Navy, who was the five seed. American led by nine at the end of the first half and would go on to win the game 74-52.

Here are the Mount St Marys-American College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NCAA First Four Odds: Mount St Marys-American Odds

Mount St Marys: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +116

American: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mount St Marys vs. American

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

TV: truTV

Why Mount St Marys Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mount St Marys comes in ranked 250th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 292nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 176th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Mount St Marys has been solid on defense this year. They are 97th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 42nd in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Mount St Marys has also been great against the three this year, sitting 51st in the nation against the three this year. They also do not send opponents to the line, sitting 41st in opponent free-throw attempts this year.

Dola Adebayo leads the way for Mount St Marys. He is scoring 13.2 points per game this year while adding 6.9 rebounds, one assist, and 1.1 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Terrell Ard Jr. has been solid this year as well. He is scoring 10.9 points per game while adding 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. Finally, Kedy Cordilia leads the way in rebounds. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game while adding ten points and one assist per game this year.

In the backcourt, Dallas Hobbs leads the way. Hobbs comes in with 12.6 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Further, Xavier Lipscomb leads the team in assists. He comes in with 4.4 assists per game while adding 6.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this year.

Why American Will Cover The Spread/Win

American comes in ranked 237th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 252nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 205th in adjusted defensive efficiency. American is also solid on defense this year. They are 57th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 237th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. American plays at one of the slowest paces in the nation. They are 349th in the nation in field goal attempts per game while sitting 20th in opponent field goal attempts per game this year.

American is led by Matt Rogers. Rogers is scoring 17 points per game while adding 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, Greg Jones joins Rogers in the frontcourt. He comes in with 10.3 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and one assist per game.

In the backcourt, Elijah Stephens leads the way. He comes in leading the team in assists this year, having 3.7 assists per game, while also adding 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Meanwhile, Lincoln Ball leads the way in rebounds. He comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game while adding 3.9 points and 1.9 assists per game this year.

Final Mount St Marys-American Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been solid on defense this year, but Mount St Marys has been the better defense. While they do give up more points, that has more to do with the pace of play. Mount St Marys is 42nd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency while American is 237th. Further, Mount Saint Marys is 26th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game while sitting 186th in offensive rebounds per game. American is 298th in defensive rebounds per game while sitting 336th in offensive rebounds per game. Expect a tight game, but take Mount St Marys in this one.

