Alabama basketball and head coach Nate Oats needed to bounce back in a big way Saturday. Both took two massive losses to Auburn and Missouri before facing No. 17 Kentucky. Oats is now standing alone in the Alabama record books.

The Crimson Tide snapped their two-game slide and upended Kentucky 96-83 in Tuscaloosa. A loss likely would've dropped Oats and the Tide out of the top five. Oats even took it out on a clipboard in the Missouri loss before facing Kentucky. But Oats rewrote the school history books after the win, per Charlie Potter of On3.

Oats earned his 26th career victory against a nationally-ranked foe. That now breaks the previous mark held by Wimp Sanderson, who produced 25 victories over top 25 opponents from 1980 to 1992.

Alabama also has defeated eight different ranked teams this season, including the Wildcats. But this game took on an emotional tone, given Alabama's current slide.

Alabama HC Nate Oats has racked impressive list of wins

Oats has surpassed the legendary Sanderson in Tuscaloosa. Saturday's win adds to a growing list of impressive victories for the Crimson Tide on the hardwood.

Oats and Alabama have knocked off 11 different top 10 foes on the court. More astonishing, Oats' Tide teams has defeated six opponents who entered the arena ranked in the top five. Oats has even produced two No. 1 upsets with Alabama.

The 50-year-old took a major jump from the University of Buffalo to the struggling Southeastern Conference program years ago. He left the Bulls after four strong campaigns — including their 28-3 season of 2018-19. Oats earned Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year honors afterward. He delivered three seasons of hitting 20 or more victories.

He's since taken Alabama to new heights at a university known more for its football prestige. Oats arrived to Tuscaloosa having no ties to the school, or even the SEC. But the Tide have emerged as a perennial NCAA Tournament contender and nationally ranked program. Of course, Crimson Tide basketball fans fell in love with Oats one year ago — by delivering the program's first Final Four run.