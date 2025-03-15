North Carolina State basketball is looking for a new head coach, and a famous name is entering the mix. McNeese State basketball coach Will Wade met with the Wolfpack about the job, per college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

Wade is one of the hottest names on the coaching market. He's won nearly 50 games in less than two full seasons at McNeese. He's also coached at LSU, VCU and Chattanooga.

Wade made headlines due to a scandal that occurred when he was at LSU. Wade was eventually terminated at LSU after he and the program were accused of recruiting violations by the NCAA.

After he left LSU in 2022, Wade was hired to coach at McNeese State. He's led the Cowboys to two NCAA tournament appearances, including this season. McNeese won the Southland Conference tournament and is dancing.

North Carolina State basketball is looking for a new coach after Kevin Keatts was recently fired. It was a surprising move to many, as Keatts led the Wolfpack to the Final Four last season.

North Carolina State basketball is a good job

North Carolina State is guaranteed to miss the NCAA tournament this season. That was part of the reason why Keatts wasn't retained by the team. The Wolfpack won just 12 games this season.

That doesn't mean this is a bad job. The school had made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances the last two seasons with Keatts. He went on a tear last season, winning the ACC tournament and then going all the way to the Final Four.

“I am extremely proud of what we accomplished during my time here. … As we enter this new era of college sports, I wholeheartedly believe that I am leaving the program in a better position to succeed than when I started – and that the basketball program will continue to thrive when supported to the level necessary to compete,” Keatts said in a statement, per On3, after his firing. “Finally, thank you to all the players, assistant coaches, managers, staff and supporters that joined my family and I on this journey.”

Keatts is likely to try and find another coaching job. He also led UNC Wilmington to the NCAA tournament, while he was there. He has been to March Madness five times in his career.

Wade has reached the NCAA tournament with three different schools. Those are LSU, McNeese and VCU. Time will tell if the Wolfpack decide to hire Wade.

McNeese finds out on Selection Sunday who their opponent will be in the NCAA tournament.