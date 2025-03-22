The most viral 2025 March Madness figure is McNeese State basketball manager Amir “Aura” Khan. The Cowboys' caretaker has gone viral for his help with pregame entrances and became the first student manager to sign NIL deals. Now, with McNeese State head coach Will Wade moving on to lead the NC State basketball team, Khan may become the first team manager to officially hit the transfer portal.

“Amir Khan, the student manager who has gotten massively famous over the course of the past few days, I spoke to him afterward. It sounds like he's going to follow Will Wade to NC State and be a graduate assistant—additional roles and responsibilities to be determined,” CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported.

WOLFPACK AURA!?!?!? "It sounds like [Amir "Aura" Khan's] going to follow Will Wade to NC State." – @MattNorlander pic.twitter.com/GwKzfHEaWJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

For now, though, Khan's focus is on the rest of March Madness and the traditional “manager games” played at the Final Four. This is where the team managers of the 68 NCAA Tournament play each other to find a champion. the first three rounds of this underground tournament are based on fan votes, and at the Final Four, the managers take to the court to determine a champion.

With viral sensation Amir “Aura” Khan on the staff, the McNeese State team managers are doing well in the fan vote thus far.

Whether they make it to the managers' tournament or not, Khan is doing incredibly well after his overnight rise to sports fame. Norlander reports that, “He's got 12 NIL deals. He's easily making into six figures, I was told, and more is coming.”

Khan is a 22-year-old sports management major from Lake Charles, Louisiana, the home of McNeese State. Thanks to his rapping while leading the team out of the tunnel and his relentless work on the sideline (and sometimes the court during practice) with the team, the man dubbed “Aura” is making March Madness history.

With the way things are trending, we may see Khan again in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, only with a different team.