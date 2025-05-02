One of the biggest coaching moves of the offseason in college basketball was made by former McNeese head coach Will Wade, who darted for NC State as soon as his Cowboys were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round. Wade is known as one of the best recruiters in the country, and he has wasted no time overhauling the Wolfpack roster to bring it back to relevance.

On Friday, Wade made another big move that could shape how the season plays out in the ACC in 2025-26. NC State landed a commitment from big man Paul Mbiya, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

“NEWS: NC State has landed the commitment of Congolese big man Paul Mbiya, source told @On3sports,” Tipton reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6-11, 260-pound center boasts a 7-7 wingspan. The 20-year-old Mbiya most recently played with the French pro team ASVEL of the EuroLeague, a club owned by Tony Parker.”

Mbiya fits the profile of player that Wade likes as a big player with a lot of length on the interior. His frame and experience should allow him to come in right away and contribute for the Wolfpack as a rim protector around the basket.

NC State now has a very interesting rotation after adding a number of big-time players in the portal. Wade brought over Quadir Copeland from McNeese before adding former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman and former Houston wing Terrance Arceneaux to come in and provide some more defensive versatility.

Wade likely isn't done in the portal, and he could be on the verge of making his biggest splash yet. NC State is one of the frontrunners to land former Memphis guard PJ Haggerty, according to Jamie Shaw of On3 Sports. Haggerty was one of the best scorers in the country last season and would add a scoring punch that would fit perfect around Wade's deep crop of athletic defenders.

A scoring guard is really the last remaining need for NC State basketball this offseason as the Wolfpack look to get back to relevance in the ACC in 2025-26. The wins are there for the taking in what was the worst Power Five conference in the country next season, and Wade seems poised to fill that gap for the Wolfpack with some of these offseason additions.