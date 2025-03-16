Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale got extremely emotional on Saturday night. Vitale was on the television broadcast for the ACC championship game, between Duke and Louisville. Vitale was moved to tears during the game.

"I can't tell you how much it's meant to me. Really, it's been unbelievable."@DickieV gets emotional thanking the fans and the broadcast for supporting him through his cancer treatments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/F8ndycDWC8 — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The broadcaster is battling cancer, and has been receiving treatment. He took a moment to thank fans and his colleagues during the game for all their support.

“I can't tell you how much it's meant to me. Really, it's been unbelievable,” Vitale said during the broadcast, per ESPN.

Vitale also urged viewers who know someone with cancer, to reach out and support them. It was a truly powerful moment, as his fellow broadcasters embraced Vitale as he fought tears.

Vitale has worked for ESPN broadcasting college basketball games for decades. He started dabbling in broadcasting after he left coaching in 1979. Vitale coached the NBA's Detroit Pistons, as well as Detroit in college basketball. In recent years, Vitale has had to step away from the microphone due to his health.

Duke won the ACC tournament on Saturday, defeating Louisville 73-62.

Dick Vitale has long fought to fundraise against cancer

Before being diagnosed, Vitale fought to increase cancer research. His friend the late basketball coach Jim Valvano died from cancer in 1993.

A foundation in Valvano's honor was created. It's called the V foundation. Vitale and other basketball coaches and personalities worked to fundraise for that foundation. The broadcaster created a pediatric cancer research fund with that organization.

Vitale openly expressed how tough the battle has been for him. He was previously treated for melanoma and lymphoma, per ESPN, and he had radiation treatments last year.

“It's like to me a miracle to sit here with you guys,” Vitale said, per ESPN. “I can't tell you how much you've meant to me. It's been unbelievable. A tough three years. Those four cancer battles. I don't wish it on anybody. Cancer sucks.”

The broadcaster has also dealt with vocal problems. He's had multiple surgeries on his throat, to improve his vocal cords. His radiation treatments were to address vocal cord cancer.

“It's my last game this year and I'm praying, hopefully, I can be back next year, maybe even better,” Vitale added on the broadcast. “I hope and pray my doctor really helps me with my voice.”

College basketball fans everywhere are wishing Vitale good wishes with his health. Fans would love to see Vitale call games again next season.