Following a lionhearted battle with cancer, legendary broadcaster Dick Vitale made his highly-anticipated return to the booth on Saturday night. Before Duke took on Clemson for an ACC showdown, the fans at Littlejohn Coliseum let Vitale know how much he's been missed, (via ESPN on Instagram).

Vitale received a heartfelt standing ovation, in what was truly one of the most amazing moments in college basketball history.

“This is heaven. Sitting here is heaven,” Vitale said on his massive return, (via Yahoo Sports on Instagram).

Vitale's last appearance in the broadcast booth was during the April 2023 national championship game between San Diego State and UConn. He was initially slated to broadcast the Duke-Wake Forest matchup on January 25, before experiencing a setback unrelated to cancer.

Clemson basketball celebrates Dick Vitale's return before Duke matchup on Saturday

The Tigers earned a huge 77-71 victory over the No. 2 Blue Devils on the home floor, and in front of one of the greatest heroes that college hoops has ever known.

“Tonight, we celebrate the return of a true legend,” Clemson's in-arena announcer said, per ESPN, the applause from fans building with his every word. “For over four decades, his passion, energy and unmistakable voice have defined the game we love. After a two-year battle with cancer, he's back where he belongs. Courtside, calling the action and inspiring us all.

“Welcome back to college basketball, the ACC and Clemson, the one and only Dick Vitale.”

Vitale has called over 1,000 games, dating back to his arrival at ESPN in 1979. His impact, especially around March Madness time, on college basketball has inspired countless individuals that have either played, coached or watched for years.

“I want to say thanks to all the people,” Vitale said later in the game. “The reception here has been really off the charts. I'm sorry for being so emotional. I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. … This is like my Super Bowl. To be able to sit courtside and do a game, it beats the hell out of chemotherapy and radiation.

“And I want to say to all cancer patients out there: Please, think positive and have faith. And keep fighting and fighting.”