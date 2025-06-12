Big changes are coming to NCAA basketball as multiple were announced earlier this week, but there is one more on the table that would be a major one. Right now, college basketball games are divided into two 20-minutes halves, but things could be shifting to the NBA model of using quarter instead. Women's college basketball uses quarters, but the change hasn't happened in men's yet. There is a chance that we see that in the near future.

The NCAA released a statement on the new rule changes on Tuesday, and it noted that there is “positive momentum” building toward men's NCAA basketball shifting to quarters instead of halves.

“In considering the decisions last month, the NCAA Men's Basketball Committee had conversations about ways to continue this direction in the upcoming years, which includes positive momentum for moving the men's game from halves to quarters,” the statement reads. “The committee realizes there are hurdles to implementing the quarter format to the game, including the structuring of media timeouts to accommodate commercial inventory. The committee recommended NCAA Division I conferences create a joint working group to provide feedback on the potential change from halves to quarters.”

With all rule changes, there comes debate. NCAA basketball fans have seen the news, and there are a lot of mixed opinions on the possibility of quarters being implemented. Some people think that the NCAA should have priorities elsewhere.

“NCAA, per usual, worried about all the wrong things,” one fan said.

Some people are wondering why the NCAA wants to make the change in the first place. There haven't been any complaints about using halves, but moving to a model that is similar to the NBA is likely a big factor.

“Why do we try to fix something that is not broken with NCAA basketball?” another fan posted.

Fans were already not happy after recent talks about extending March Madness, and now another big change might come.

“Only person I remember being concerned about Quarters/Halves was Jay Bilas cause he couldn’t stand reviews on who the ball was out on at the end of the half or game,” one fan wrote. “We’re losing the purity of the game between extending more March Madness ballots and now halves to quarters. Smh.”

On the other hand, there are some fans that don't really see any issues with it. Maybe it will even help reduce all of the breaks that we have with the current format.

“This makes zero difference, may even be better,” a fan said. “I assume it would stop the four minute breaks. Instead a slightly longer end of quarter break. Not a huge fan of change but this doesn’t seem to make a huge difference one way or the other.”

It's unclear if this big change is going to come to NCAA basketball, but it sounds like it is becoming a likely possibility.