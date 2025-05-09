As a diehard supporter, basketball icon Lisa Leslie has been keeping a close eye on today's young stars and the surprising moves that were made during the NCAA transfer portal window.

With her seasoned approach to the sport, Leslie evaluated the decisions that shocked fans of the college game — most notably involving the South Carolina and LSU women's basketball teams — and issued some advice she believed all student-athletes should hear before hitting the portal.

“My biggest suggestion [to college transfers] is remember that you're the same player,” Leslie began. “Your work ethic has to continually improve, and you have to look at yourself in the mirror and figure out what's the good and the bad, and how you can fix that.”

The former WNBA superstar explained that certain challenges can follow players anywhere and emphasized the need to, at times, face their adversities head-on instead of turning to the transfer portal as an automatic solution.

“A lot of times, we want to escape difficult times, and we want to be protected in those spaces. But life is not always easy. Sometimes it's hard. And you have to figure out ways to get through the hard parts, too.”

"Sometimes, players don't really have the patience to sit and stay in line. Everybody wants to play now, and they want to play the whole time. And I get it. It's not that any kid shouldn't want to, but we'll see if the grass is greener on the other side."

“Sometimes, players don't really have the patience to sit and stay in line. Everybody wants to play now, and they want to play the whole time. And I get it. It's not that any kid shouldn't want to, but we'll see if the grass is greener on the other side.”

Leslie was specifically alluding to MiLaysia Fulwiley's blockbuster decision to transfer to LSU from South Carolina, which fans speculate was due to the lack of consistent playing time as a starter in legendary head coach Dawn Staley's system.

“Losing MiLaysia Fulwiley, that one I think is a little bit difficult. That hurts. I mean, I'm saying that as a fan on the outside, just because you can really see the potential of where her game was going.

“I'm sure playing for LSU, MiLaysia will have more of a green light.”

South Carolina women's basketball and Staley, a long-time friend and former teammate of Leslie's, managed to make up for the loss by netting the nation's top scorer, former Florida State star Ta'Niya Latson, and center phenom Madina Okot from Mississippi State. Leslie's response to those additions came as a fan of both Staley and the Gamecocks.

“Having one of the best scorers in the country transfer to your school, that doesn't hurt, right?” Leslie said. “Latson's ability to score, put the ball in the basket, you need that. Having bigs is really important. I think they were kind of missing a little bit of that inside, on the paint. So I think having those key transfers in will only help strengthen South Carolina's goal to win a championship.”

Lisa Leslie made it clear that the wisdom she offered college athletes came from a place of love, and she's seemingly as eager as the public for the start of the next NCAA season.