Former South Carolina star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has announced her commitment to LSU women's basketball, Alexa Philippou of ESPN reports.

“Breaking: MiLaysia Fulwiley has committed to LSU out of the transfer portal, she announced on Instagram. Fulwiley remains in the SEC and joins a stacked backcourt already featuring Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams,” Philippou wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

LSU women's basketball adds star guard MiLaysia Fulwiley

Fulwiley's rumored interest in committing to LSU women's basketball had been reported over the past couple of weeks. Sure enough, the announcement was made on Friday. Fulwiley's decision to leave South Carolina was surprising, but she clearly wanted a fresh start. South Carolina will attempt to move on despite her departure from the program.

The 20-year-old guard averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per outing in 2024-25 with South Carolina. She also shot 42.6 percent from the field. The 2025-26 campaign will represent Fulwiley's third season at the college basketball level. She has continued to improve throughout her college career, and it would not be surprising to see her take another step forward with the Tigers.

As Philippou mentioned, LSU women's basketball already features a talented overall roster. Flau'jae Johnson's decision to stay with the program is obviously impactful. Johnson was a candidate to enter the WNBA Draft, but she ultimately decided to stay in college for another season.

With Johnson and Fulwiley leading the way, LSU should have an opportunity to make serious noise next season. However, will they be able to win the national championship?

The Tigers went 31-6 overall this past season. They held a 12-4 conference record as well. LSU ultimately reached the Elite Eight before losing against UCLA. The LSU women's basketball team would love to make a true championship run in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

The addition of MiLaysia Fulwiley will only help that goal.