New Mexico basketball head coach Richard Pitino has the approval of his father, Rick Pitino during Sunday's game against Michigan State. The latter let out a grin after New Mexico was leading the Spartans.

Rick Pitino looks like a proud papa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Q9PoslroKv — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 24, 2025

Unfortunately though, Rick Pitino dealt with an embarrassing St John's performance on Saturday. However, despite that loss, it was a moment for the head coach to shift his focus to his family.

For the Lobos, they have had a phenomenal season. First off, they were first in the MWC with a 17-3. They were the regular season champions and secured the No. 10 seed.

Still, they were one of the top-rated 10 seeds in the country. After New Mexico squared off with Marquette, the Lobos made quick work of the Golden Eagles,

Richard Pitino helped his group reach the Round of 32. However, Tom Izzo's Spartans await him. Regardless of that, the two-seeded Michigan State program hasn't let anything phase him.

No matter what though, having the support of his father in the stands means everything. Basketball is in Pitino's blood, with the St John's head coach being in college for 37 years.

On the flip side, his son has been in the game for 13 years. He has some ground to make up, but so far, this is a solid start.

Rick Pitino loves what his son is doing for New Mexico

The love has been transparent through the entire season. Most notably, the two squared off in Madison Square Garden. While the Red Storm knocked off the Lobos, it was a full circle moment.

Coaching against your father has to be an intense moment. However, plenty of fans were heckling Pitino during the game. They made references to his father, which the Red Storm didn't appreciate.

Even with that instance happening, a 17-3 conference record and winning the MVC regular season is an accomplishment. Not to mention, this is his second time in the NCAA tournament with the Lobos.

New Mexico is swiftly becoming a top-tier basketball program in the mid-majors. Knocking off Marquette is an accomplishment on its own, let alone in the tournament.

At the end of the day, there is plenty of game left between New Mexico and Michigan State. Regardless of a win or loss, Pitino will be proud of his son this season.

There is plenty more to build on for the 13-year head coach. However, a win could give him bragging rights over his father in the meantime. If not, both father and son will fall in the Round of 32.