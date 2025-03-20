ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a New Mexico-Marquette prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico-Marquette.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are a relatively unremarkable team. They did not win the Big East regular season championship. They did not win the Big East Tournament. They actually finished fifth in the Big East standings this season. They fell well short of expectations. They did not have the season they hoped to have. They do not stand out in this bracket, and not a lot of people are picking them to make a deep run.

Yet, we see this at least once per year in March Madness: That team which did nothing remarkable in the regular season, and frankly underachieved to an extent, suddenly feels the urgency of its situation when it arrives at the NCAA Tournament. The team which couldn't put all the pieces together from November through February finally starts playing with more intensity and fire in March, and it figures out what it couldn't understand in the first four months of the season.

Last year, Colorado was a team which played really well in March after struggling for several months. The Buffaloes won a 7-10 game against Florida and became a good first-round bracket pick. Oregon was another team which struggled most of the year but then got hot late, won its first-round NCAA Tournament game, and nearly made the Sweet 16. Marquette could be that team, but New Mexico is a formidable opponent in the Round of 64.

Here are the New Mexico-Marquette College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: New Mexico-Marquette Odds

New Mexico: +3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +146

Marquette: -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch New Mexico vs Marquette

Time: 7:25 p.m. ET/4:25 p.m. PT

TV: TBS

Why New Mexico Will Cover The Spread/Win

New Mexico has Donovan Dent, the Mountain West Player of the Year, who has simply been special in the Lobo backcourt. Dent is a magician with the ball. He is fearless in crunch time. He not only scores but gets the biggest buckets of a game. He draws so much attention from opposing defenses that he will set up teammates for great scoring opportunities. He is one of those “we have him and you don't” kinds of players who can take over a March Madness game. New Mexico benefits so much from having him.

New Mexico is also tough because its defense is a lot better than it was a year ago. Head coach Richard Pitino has found a way to get his team to defend at a much higher level and not crater at that end of the floor. New Mexico is a smarter, more balanced team than it was in 2024. That will matter here against an underachieving Marquette team which has not earned a bettor's trust.

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette had a subpar season. Kam Jones and the rest of the veteran players on this team are going to rally around the flag and play at a much better level here. Marquette is that team which struggled in the regular season but will turn it on in March and finally play with the urgency which has been missing for the better part of the past several months.

Final New Mexico-Marquette Prediction & Pick

Marquette is ready to bust out after several months of underachieving basketball. Kam Jones can match Donovan Dent, and the Golden Eagles are going to look refreshed under coach Shaka Smart. Take Marquette.

Final New Mexico-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -3.5