March is here, and the madness is right around the corner. Arguably the best sports month of the year is upon us, the NCAA Tournament is just a couple of weeks away as the first games get started on March 18th. The NCAA Tournament is a tough one to beat as it is definitely one of the best sporting events of the year, and the excitement of it is almost here. One team that seems poised for a deep run in the tournament is the Michigan State basketball team. Head coach Tom Izzo almost always has his team playing at their best in March, and that is certainly the case this year.

The Michigan State basketball team just clinched at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Wednesday night, and if they beat Iowa on Thursday, they are outright Big Ten champs.

A few weeks ago, it was looking like Michigan State might run into some trouble down the stretch. They started off Big Ten play hot, but they didn't play a very tough schedule. Then, the Spartans started to have some tougher matchups, and they lost three out of four games at one point. With games against Illinois, Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan remaining, things were looking bleak.

Michigan State has answered the challenge by going 5-0 so far in that stretch of seven games, and they are likely going to improve to 6-0 on Thursday to become outright Big Ten champions. Tom Izzo has once again done an incredibly impressive job with his team, and the Spartans are playing their best basketball at the right time.

In a little over a week, Michigan State will learn their NCAA Tournament fate. Right now, it seems very likely that the Spartans will end up being a two seed. Let's assume that is the case, and let's take a look at some teams that they don't want to see in their region when Selection Sunday rolls around.

Teams Michigan State wants to avoid during the first weekend

If the Michigan State basketball team does indeed get a two seed, then they will play a 15 seed in the first round, and then a seven or 10 in the round of 32. Here are some teams that the Spartans don't want to see on their bracket:

Seven seed: Kansas

If you draw Bill Self and Kansas during the first week of the NCAA Tournament, you can usually assume that they will have the better seed. That isn't the case this year. The Jayhawks are a projected seven seed right now, which means there is a chance for them to play Michigan State in the round of 32.

The Spartans don't want to see one of the best college basketball coaches and programs of all-time during the first weekend. Kansas hasn't reached their full potential this season, but they were ranked #1 to start the season for a reason. This Jayhawks team is loaded with talent, and Bill Self knows how to win in March. Oh yeah, Kansas already beat Michigan State earlier this season also, and the Spartans had no answer for Hunter Dickinson.

10 seed: Baylor

Baylor is another team that would be an unfortunate first weekend draw for any high seed. The Bears have been battled tested in the strong Big 12 all year long, and they are ready to compete with the best of the best. They are led by head coach Scott Drew, who is another guy that knows a thing or two about winning in March as he won a national championship just a few years ago. A Baylor-Michigan State matchup would be an intriguing one. The good news for Michigan State is that there is no way Kansas and Baylor meet up in the first round as they are both Big 12 teams.

Teams Michigan State wants to avoid during the Sweet 16/Elite 8

This Michigan State team is playing really good basketball right now, and they should be able to handle anything thrown at them during the first weekend. The Spartans seem poised for a run to the Sweet 16, but things will get tougher during the second weekend. Here are a couple more teams that the Spartans are hoping to avoid.

Three seed: Kentucky

A Kentucky-Michigan State matchup in the tournament would be a sight to behold. This Wildcats team has been able to score a lot of points this year, and Michigan State has been able to win by play suffocating defense. Both strategies have gotten the job done. The concern here for the Spartans is that they are not known for their shooting, and if they catch Kentucky on a day where they are hot, it's going to be tough for Michigan State to keep up.

One seed: Auburn

Michigan State won't have to see the one seed in their region until the Elite 8, and nobody wants to see Auburn. The Tigers have been the best team in college basketball all year long, and they are going to be a very popular pick to win it all. Anything can happen, but the Spartans will not be expected to win if they take on the Tigers.

Regardless of who Michigan State draws in their region, this team is playing some really good basketball right now, and they are good enough to compete with anybody in the country. The Spartans seem poised for a run to at least the second weekend.

Looking ahead

The regular season is nearing its end as games will wrap up this weekend, and then conference tournament week will be underway. A lot of conference tournament for one-bid leagues have already begun, but the major conferences will battle it out next week.

Conference tournaments will wrap up at the end of the week, and the bracket will be revealed on Sunday, March 16th. The first four will be played on March 18th and 19th, and the round of 64 will get going on the 20th. The first two rounds will run until March 23rd.

The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will take place from March 27th-30th, and the Final Four will be played on April 5th with the national championship going down on April 7th. The Final Four will be played in San Antonio, Texas.