In a rivalry that’s as old as time, the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to face off against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday in arguably the biggest college basketball matchup of the weekend. Prior to the big game, ESPN’s College GameDay had a segment on during which former Duke star Jay Williams shocked Blue Devils fans by participating in the famed ‘Tar Heels’ chant amid a backdrop of North Carolina fans.

Jay Williams does the Tar Heel chant 😭 Duke fans turn away. pic.twitter.com/UYcC0m3UQp — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 7, 2026

“I just want to witness this for one second, just to see how it feels,” Williams said. “Cause I never usually do this.”

Jay Williams then started the ‘Tar Heels’ chant with the North Carolina fans in attendance participating right along, and the College GameDay social media account posting a warning to Duke fans before clicking on the video.

Williams played three seasons for Duke before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was a driving force behind the Blue Devils’ 2001 championship team. Williams ended up being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, but played only one season in the NBA as his career was cut short due to a motorcycle accident.

As far as the game at hand, both teams come into the showdown not too far from each other. Duke is looking like a national championship contender ranked No. 4 in the country at 21-2. They are currently on a 10-game win streak not having lost since Dec. 20 against Texas Tech. North Carolina isn’t quite looking like a national title contender, but they are 18-4 and have won four straight games after a pair of road losses at Stanford and Cal.