Head coach Hubert Davis is guiding the North Carolina men's basketball program through an up-and-down season, but he's doing so with some job security.

Unbeknownst to fans until Tuesday, Davis and the university agreed to a contract extension over the summer, which he signed in December. The deal runs through 2030, according to Brian Murphy of WRAL.

The extension gives Davis some leeway as he has alternated good and bad years since taking over for Hall of Famer Roy Williams in 2021. In his first season, the Tar Heels were an 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament but advanced all the way to the title game, ultimately falling to Kansas despite leading by 15 at halftime. The next year, North Carolina entered the season No. 1 in the country but missed the NCAA Tournament entirely.

In 2023-24, North Carolina earned a 1 seed and advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling by two to eventual Final Four team Alabama. This year, it's been tougher, with the Tar Heels just 18-11 and 11-6 in a bad ACC. They have, however, won four in a row and should be riding a six-game winning streak into their regular season finale against arch-rival Duke.

If North Carolina can return to the NCAA Tournament, it could ease the fan pressure on Davis, but the Tar Heels are a blueblood program. They're expected to consistently be at the top of the sport.

North Carolina has hired a GM for men's basketball

If Davis is going to last at North Carolina through the duration of his contract, it will be at least partly because the school hired a general manager for men's basketball. A month after Davis said publicly that the “old model for Carolina basketball just doesn't work,” the program announced that longtime NBA agent Jim Tanner will serve as GM, assisting in roster construction, contract negotiations and more.

“I am excited and happy to have Jim join our staff and the UNC family,” Davis said in a release. “Jim's experience and knowledge is needed in helping us navigate contracts, the transfer portal and the advancement of this program. His resumé speaks for itself and his commitment to this university and community make him a great addition to the Carolina men's basketball program.”

Tanner will have to get right to work with North Carolina presumably needing to reload for next year. RJ Davis is in his final season in Chapel Hill, while Ian Jackson and Drake Powell could both be headed to the NBA.

North Carolina has three ESPN top-100 prospects signed for next year but will also probably need to do some work in the transfer portal, where they struggled to find talent last summer.