The North Carolina Tar Heels shocked the basketball world when they defeated the Duke Blue Devils in a 71-68 thriller.

The win could mark a pivotal moment in the team’s season, and North Carolina head coach realized that his squad needed to battle back when they entered halftime trailing 41-29.

“Yeah, (that) we’d continue to fight,” Davis told reporters after the game. “We were down, but I think one of the things that we were missing is we didn’t join the fight. Every 50/50 loose ball they were getting, whether the ball was going up in the air on the ground, they were the first ones to get it. And we just continue to stick to it anytime, every time that we got knocked down, not only did we get back up, we kept taking a step forward. And as we continue to cut into the lead, our confidence just got better on both ends of the floor.”

Article Continues Below

Caleb Wilson led the way with 23 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Perhaps more importantly, junior center Henri Veesaar served as the team’s defensive stalwart in the second half. He collected 13 points and 11 rebounds on the night

“And then Henri stepped up. He had zero defensive rebounds in the first half. He had a double-double for the second half. And so his ability to dominate points in the paint for us was huge, and Caleb kept us around in the first half, and then Henri, Derek hit some threes, Seth, other guys joined the party, and it was a team effort.”

The Tar Heels are now 19-4 on the campaign and 7-3 in ACC play. They will face the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday.