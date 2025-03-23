After two years in South Bend, D'Ante ‘Tae' Davis is ready for the next chapter. The Indianapolis native will leave Notre Dame after a couple of seasons on the roster and become the latest addition to the college basketball transfer portal.

Davis' transfer from Notre Dame was initially reported by ESPN's Jeff Borzello. He will have one year of eligibility remaining after spending his freshman season at Seton Hall.

While the 2024-2025 season was mostly a bust for Notre Dame, Davis was one of its few bright spots. Davis increased his scoring from 9.2 points per game as a sophomore to 15.1 as a junior. He emerged as the team's second-leading scorer on the year behind guard Markus Burton.

In the 2023 offseason, Davis received interest from Purdue, Indiana and Butler before committing to Notre Dame from the college basketball transfer portal. The forward appeared to desire a move closer to home. However, upon his second entry into the portal, he has not made his desires clear.

A former three-star prospect, Davis also received initial recruiting offers from Penn State, Ohio State, Utah and Xavier, according to 247 Sports. He went on to visit the Utes and Nittany Lions before committing to Seton Hall.

Notre Dame basketball continues to struggle during transition

Tae Davis is the first, but likely not only, Notre Dame player to enter the college basketball transfer portal. In Micah Shrewsberry's second season, the Fighting Irish went just 15-18, finishing ninth in the ACC. The dismal record was a two-game improvement from the previous year but still a massive disappointment by the program's standards.

Under Shrewsberry, the Irish have gradually improved on their win total each year. The slow progress has still not been enough to satisfy the fan base, who continuously show frustration on social media. However, Shrewsberry's job would appear safe for the time being, given Notre Dame's historically lenient stance on head basketball coaches.

The team's unsatisfactory 2024-2025 campaign led to Notre Dame missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. Following a first-round upset win over Pittsburgh, the Fighting Irish ended their year with a 20-point loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament. They have made the March Madness bracket just once in the last seven years.