Former Notre Dame women's basketball star Arike Ogunbowale of the WNBA's Dallas Wings made it clear where her support lies this March, posting a photo of her NCAA Tournament bracket on social media with the Fighting Irish advancing all the way to the championship.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday, Ogunbowale captioned a picture of her bracket and a Red Bull can with, “know who I’m rocking with!” followed by three shamrock emojis. Her bracket had Notre Dame written across all rounds, picking the Irish to win it all.

Ogunbowale, now a standout with the Wings, remains closely tied to the program she helped lead to a national title in 2018. That season, she made two of the most iconic shots in women’s NCAA Tournament history — buzzer-beaters in both the Final Four and the national championship game.

know who I’m rocking with! ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/lVV0MM93uJ — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This year’s Notre Dame team enters the tournament as a No. 3 seed after an up-and-down close to the season but carries high expectations thanks to a dominant backcourt and deep offensive firepower. Sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo has become one of the biggest stories in college basketball, recently surpassing Ogunbowale’s school record for most career 25-point games over the last 25 seasons — a milestone she hit with a 25-point performance against Cal on March 7.

Notre Dame beat the Golden Bears 73-64 in that game behind Hidalgo’s efficient shooting, improving to 26-4 on the season. Hidalgo leads the Irish with 24.2 points and 3.7 steals per game, while Olivia Miles contributes 16.2 points and a team-high 5.9 assists. The Irish also average 84.7 points per game as a team, with four players averaging double-digit scoring, per herhoopstats.com.

Notre Dame women's basketball opens tournament play Friday at home against No. 14 seed Stephen F. Austin. The Irish have not reached the Final Four since Ogunbowale’s 2019 senior season, but the bracket prediction from one of the program’s all-time greats makes clear she believes that could change soon.