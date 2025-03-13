The Ohio State basketball team has been on the bubble all year long, but it doesn't look like they are going to make it into the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes were 15-10 at one point in February, and they were in a good spot to make it to the big dance. They have now lost five out of their last seven games, and it's unlikely that 17-15 gets them a bid. Ohio State lost in their first Big Ten Tournament game against Iowa on Wednesday, 77-70. The season is likely over now, and a lot of Ohio State fans are unhappy with the job that head coach Jake Diebler has done this year.

Jake Diebler took over as the head coach of the Ohio State basketball team in the middle of last season after Chris Holtmann was fired. Diebler orchestrated an impressive turn around, and it earned him the full-time job. A lot of Buckeyes fans were skeptical of the hire, and now, a lot of them want Diebler fired.

“I can't emphasize enough how badly Ohio State needs to fire Jake Diebler… it sucks cause he seems like a great guy and can recruit and connect with players but he's meant to be an assistant coach OSU rushed it when they should have hired someone proven,” one fan said on social media.

This fan thinks that Diebler should get one more season, but if he misses the tournament again, it's over.

“@OSUHoopsInsider here’s the post game thoughts. This is not acceptable as OSU and Bjork needs to know that,” the fan said. “Jake gets one more season and if the miss the tournament wash away anything that has the Holtmann and Diebler era fingerprints off the program.”

A lot of fans want Diebler gone now as they didn't see a lot of positives from his first full season as head coach.

“Ohio State is not a serious program if the brings back Jake Diebler,” another fan said. “The roster construction was terrible, the players did not grow or develop throughout the season, the substitutions were suspect, fundamentals were poor, and there never felt like there was an offensive plan.”

Some fans don't blame Jake Diebler, but rather the people that made the decision to hire him.

“It’s not Jake Diebler’s fault,” a fan wrote. “He never should’ve been put in this position. I blame the ppl who put him in the position. He’s not qualified to be the HC at Ohio State.”

Fans are also starting to think about who they do want leading the program. This fan wants McNeese State head coach Will Wade.

“Dont know if the main issue with Ohio State basketball is the lack of talent or the coaching but either way it's clear that Jake Diebler isnt the guy going forward for OSU,” the fan posted. “Missing the tournament three years in a row should be unacceptable for this program. I would do anything to hire Will Wade. Anything.”

There are a lot of opinions on the matter, but one thing is clear: Ohio State fans aren't satisfied with Jake Diebler.