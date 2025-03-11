ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a Big Ten Tournament matchup between Iowa and Ohio State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-Ohio State prediction and pick.

In the Big Ten Tournament, 15th-seeded Iowa faces 10th-seeded Ohio State on Wednesday. Iowa, led by Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix, averages 82.3 points per game, showcasing strong offense. However, they struggle defensively, which could be exploited by Ohio State's balanced scoring. The Buckeyes, needing multiple wins for an NCAA bid, previously dominated Iowa 82-65. Ohio State must improve from their recent collapse against Indiana, while Iowa seeks to capitalize on their momentum from a decisive win over Nebraska. This matchup promises an exciting clash of contrasting strengths and weaknesses.

Here are the Iowa-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Iowa-Ohio State Odds

Iowa: +5.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +180

Ohio State: -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -218

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Ohio State

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Big Ten Tournament commences, Iowa faces off against Ohio State, and there are compelling reasons to believe the Hawkeyes will emerge victorious and cover the spread. Iowa's high-powered offense, averaging 82.3 points per game, is well-equipped to exploit Ohio State's defensive vulnerabilities. The Hawkeyes excel in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio, which should allow them to maintain a strong pace and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix have been instrumental in Iowa's success, combining for significant scoring and rebounding numbers, especially in the absence of Owen Freeman. Their ability to create scoring chances and stretch defenses with their three-point shooting will be crucial against Ohio State.

Ohio State, meanwhile, enters the tournament with significant challenges. The Buckeyes have struggled with rebounding and bench production throughout the season, ranking poorly in both categories. Despite Bruce Thornton's exceptional leadership and scoring prowess, Ohio State's lack of depth and interior presence could be exposed by Iowa's balanced attack. Additionally, the Buckeyes' recent form has been inconsistent, losing four of their last six games, which includes a decisive loss to Indiana that highlighted their ongoing issues. Given Iowa's momentum from their win over Nebraska and their statistical advantages, they are well-positioned to outscore Ohio State and cover the spread. The Hawkeyes' ability to shoot efficiently and limit turnovers will be key factors in securing a win against a Buckeyes team that needs multiple victories to revive their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is poised to beat and cover the spread against Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. The Buckeyes have a recent history of success against the Hawkeyes, including an 82-65 victory in their last meeting on January 27. In that game, Ohio State dominated the second half, outscoring Iowa 52-39, and held the Hawkeyes to a season-low 65 points. This performance highlights Ohio State's ability to control the tempo and limit Iowa's potent offense. Additionally, the Buckeyes have shown they can score effectively against Iowa, with four players reaching double figures in their previous matchup. This balanced scoring will be crucial in maintaining a strong pace and outperforming Iowa.

Ohio State enters the tournament needing multiple wins to secure an NCAA bid, which adds an extra layer of motivation. The Buckeyes have faced tough competition throughout the season and have shown resilience, particularly in their ability to bounce back from losses. Despite struggling in their final games, Ohio State's experience and depth should help them navigate the tournament's pressure. Iowa, while capable of explosive scoring, often struggles defensively, which Ohio State can exploit. Given their recent success against Iowa and the necessity of winning to boost their NCAA chances, Ohio State is well-positioned to not only win but also cover the spread. The Buckeyes' defensive capabilities and balanced offense make them a strong bet to outperform the Hawkeyes in this critical matchup.

Final Iowa-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

In the Big Ten Tournament matchup between Iowa and Ohio State, Ohio State is likely to win and cover the spread. The Buckeyes have recently dominated Iowa, showcasing their ability to control the tempo and limit the Hawkeyes' offense. With a strong need to win for NCAA bid considerations, Ohio State's motivation and balanced scoring will be key. Iowa's defensive struggles will be exploited, allowing the Buckeyes to maintain a strong lead throughout. Given their recent performance and the necessity of victory, Ohio State should secure a convincing win that covers the spread against Iowa.

Final Iowa-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -5.5 (-102), Over 155.5 (-110)