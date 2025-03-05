Ohio State basketball picked up a thrilling 116-114 double-overtime win over Nebraska on Tuesday night, bolstering their NCAA Tournament hopes in the process. The Buckeyes moved to 17-13 overall and 9-10 in Big Ten play with one conference game remaining.

With Ohio State squarely on the bubble, head coach Jake Diebler pleaded his team's case to the selection committee, per Land-Grant Holy Land's Connor Lemons.

“This league deserves a lot of teams in the NCAA Tournament,” Diebler said. “If you finish close to .500 in this league, you're finishing the year with some really impressive wins.”

A loss to Nebraska would have guaranteed a losing season in the Big Ten for Ohio State basketball, which would have hurt their NCAA Tournament case. The Buckeyes blew a late lead in regulation but were able to keep hope alive with the double-overtime win on their home court.

ClutchPoints' Sonny Giuliano and ESPN's Joe Lunardi both had Ohio State and Nebraska as part of their Last Four In prior to Tuesday night's wild game. The Buckeyes' win will help solidify their spot on the right side of the bubble for now, while the Cornhuskers are in deep trouble by falling to 17-13 overall and 7-12 in Big Ten play.

Giuliano and Lunardi were projecting 11 Big Ten teams to make the NCAA Tournament, but assuming Nebraska falls out, that would make it 10 as long as Ohio State makes it. The Buckeyes will look to help their case again when they go on the road to close out the Big Ten season against Indiana. The Hoosiers are also on the bubble and will be looking to bounce back from a road loss to Oregon that had Mike Woodson fuming.

There's going to be plenty of jockeying for position in the final week of the regular season and then into conference tournament play. Jake Diebler and Ohio State basketball are hoping to stamp their ticket to the NCAA Tournament with at least one more good performance.