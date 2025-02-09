No. 25 Oklahoma State women’s basketball, led by head coach Jacie Hoyt, had a record-tying game on Saturday, routing No. 12 Kansas State 85-55 in a statement win. The victory matched the largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in Cowgirls program history and improved Oklahoma State's record to 19-4 overall and 9-3 in Big 12 play so far this season.

Hoyt expressed confidence in her team’s capabilities following the game.

“I think we are also one of the best teams in the country,” Hoyt said, as reported by Zachary Lancaster of the Pokes Report. “When we're all playing and at our best, that's what it looks like. It looks like today. It was fun to get back to Cowgirl basketball today.”

Oklahoma State came out firing, overwhelming Kansas State with a dominant 31-9 opening quarter. After missing their first shot, the Cowgirls hit nine straight, including four consecutive three-pointers. Anna Gret Asi led the charge with a career-high eight three-pointers, scoring 24 points and adding six assists. Asi was nearly unstoppable in the first half, hitting 6-of-7 from beyond the arc and nearly outscoring the Wildcats on her own.

Stailee Heard contributed a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Micah Gray added 19 points, including three three-pointers. As a team, Oklahoma State shot an impressive 57% from the field and 12-of-21 (57%) from three-point range in the first half. By halftime, the Cowgirls had built a commanding 51-20 lead, holding Kansas State to just 23% shooting.

Despite a 10-0 Wildcats run to start the second half, Oklahoma State quickly regained control, responding with a 15-0 run to push the lead to 70-32 by the end of the third quarter.

Led by Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats with 13 points, and Serena Sundell added 11, but Kansas State struggled to find its offensive rhythm and the team's efforts weren’t enough to overcome Oklahoma State’s hot shooting and stifling defense. Kansas State is now now 22-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play.

The Cowgirls will look to maintain their momentum as they host Arizona on Wednesday, while Kansas State travels to face Cincinnati.

Reporting from the Associated Press contributed to this article.