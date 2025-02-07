TCU women's basketball guard Hailey Van Lith didn’t shy away from calling out a recurring issue following the Horned Frogs’ 59-50 loss to No. 12 Kansas State on Wednesday night. Van Lith, who transferred to TCU this season, expressed frustration over the team’s inconsistency, particularly in handling aggressive, physical opponents.

“In all of our losses, we kind of had the same issue,” Van Lith said, as reported by Steven Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s not one person, we have a collective team issue. Coach says it to us all the time, it’s our hill we have to climb. When teams get aggressive and physical with us, sometimes we show up and sometimes we don’t.”

The ninth-ranked Horned Frogs struggled offensively in Manhattan, shooting under 40% from the field and turning the ball over 17 times, leading to 15 points for the Wildcats. TCU, which has averaged nearly 80 points per game according Avery Osen of the Associated Press, has failed to reach 55 points in all three of its losses this season.

“That inconsistency is starting to cost us some games,” Van Lith said. “We lost twice on the road, so clearly those environments are a red flag for us. As a leader, as a point guard, I need to help build some of my girls up and just get everybody confident in what they do.”

TCU women's basketball can't stop Wildcats

Despite leading at halftime, TCU couldn’t hold off Kansas State’s second-half surge. Serena Sundell scored a season-high 27 points for the Wildcats, including 15 in the third quarter. Kansas State also controlled the paint, outscoring TCU 32-20 inside.

Sedona Prince led the Horned Frogs with 14 points, while Van Lith added 11. The team’s struggles with turnovers and scoring droughts proved costly, as the Wildcats pulled away in the second half.

For TCU, the loss marks the Horned Frogs' second in the last four games and drops the team to second place in the Big 12 standings behind Kansas State. With seven regular-season games remaining, Van Lith believes the Horned Frogs still have the potential to bounce back.

“I’ve seen what teams look like when they have potential, and I know we have it,” she said. “It’s just on us to put it together.”

TCU will look to regroup when it hosts Texas Tech on Saturday, while Kansas State travels to face No. 25 Oklahoma State the same day.