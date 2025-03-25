The Oklahoma women's basketball program is throwing down a slam dunk in recruiting. The Sooners are getting the overall no. 1 national recruit Aaliyah Chavez to commit, per On3. Chavez pledged to the Oklahoma program on Tuesday.

“OU is definitely a great experience,” Chavez said. “They play great basketball, play fast — that’s how I play. And I just have a great relationship with all of the coaches. She’s a great coach. I have a great relationship with her and just the way they play matches the way I play.”

Chavez is a 5-foot-9 guard from Lubbock, Texas. She had been pursued extensively by schools all over the country, including her hometown Texas Tech Red Raiders. She is no. 1 in the 2025 class, per On3 and ESPN recruiting services.

This is a huge coup for Oklahoma, who have made some big splashes in recruiting in recent years. It is likely the Sooners enter the 2025-26 season as a top 10 team nationally.

Chavez is considered to be a generational talent.

The No. 1 women's basketball recruit Aaliyah Chavez is heading to the Sooners‼️ @SCNext pic.twitter.com/3KFmnp7auI — espnW (@espnW) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The guard averaged 34.9 points per game in her senior season, as well as 9.1 rebounds. Her finalists included Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and South Carolina.

Oklahoma women's basketball is already one of the nation's top programs

Oklahoma women's basketball is already doing well, and the addition of Chavez should make them even stronger. Oklahoma picked up a big win in the NCAA tournament this season over Florida Gulf Coast. The Sooners set a record in that game with 72 rebounds.

The Sooners are in the Sweet 16 after dominating Iowa in their second NCAA tournament game. Oklahoma next plays UConn in a matchup between two of the country's top teams.

Chavez will be watching from afar as her future team continues their March Madness run. She said that her love and appreciation for Oklahoma and their style of play made a big impact on her decision.

“The most important thing is to make sure I’m in a place where I have high energy,” Chavez told On3 this past summer. “I don’t want a coach that’s low energy, and I need to make sure that they’re going to be there the whole time [I am]. I don’t want a coach that’s just going to be there for two years… I want them to be there all four years. Because that’s what I’m getting recruited off of, right? I want to be there all four years.”

Chavez finished her high school career with a whopping 4,796 points. She was both the Gatorade and Naismith High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Oklahoma fans have a lot to be excited about. The women's game against UConn is on March 29.