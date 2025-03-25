The Oklahoma women's basketball program is throwing down a slam dunk in recruiting. The Sooners are getting the overall no. 1 national recruit Aaliyah Chavez to commit, per On3. Chavez pledged to the Oklahoma program on Tuesday.

“OU is definitely a great experience,” Chavez said. “They play great basketball, play fast — that’s how I play. And I just have a great relationship with all of the coaches. She’s a great coach. I have a great relationship with her and just the way they play matches the way I play.”

Chavez is a 5-foot-9 guard from Lubbock, Texas. She had been pursued extensively by schools all over the country, including her hometown Texas Tech Red Raiders. She is no. 1 in the 2025 class, per On3 and ESPN recruiting services.

This is a huge coup for Oklahoma, who have made some big splashes in recruiting in recent years. It is likely the Sooners enter the 2025-26 season as a top 10 team nationally.

Chavez is considered to be a generational talent.

The guard averaged 34.9 points per game in her senior season, as well as 9.1 rebounds. Her finalists included Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and South Carolina.

Oklahoma women's basketball is already one of the nation's top programs

Oklahoma's Skylar Vann (24) drives to the basket during second half of the first round of the NCAA Women's college basketball game between University of Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gulf Coast at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, March, 22, 2025.
© SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Related Oklahoma Basketball NewsArticle continues below
Featured image Maryland Derik Queen
Insider shuts down Maryland basketball’s Derik Queen travel controversy on buzzer-beater
UCLA Bruins guard Elina Aarnisalo (7), Lauren Betts (51), Janiah Barker (0), Timea Gardiner (30) and Gabriela Jaquez (11) during the second quarter of an NCAA Tournament first-round game against the Southern Lady Jaguars at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Why UCLA women’s basketball will win the 2025 NCAA Tournament
New Mexico Lobos basketball guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena.
Mountain West Player of the Year becomes top player in transfer portal

Oklahoma women's basketball is already doing well, and the addition of Chavez should make them even stronger. Oklahoma picked up a big win in the NCAA tournament this season over Florida Gulf Coast. The Sooners set a record in that game with 72 rebounds.

The Sooners are in the Sweet 16 after dominating Iowa in their second NCAA tournament game. Oklahoma next plays UConn in a matchup between two of the country's top teams.

Chavez will be watching from afar as her future team continues their March Madness run. She said that her love and appreciation for Oklahoma and their style of play made a big impact on her decision.

“The most important thing is to make sure I’m in a place where I have high energy,” Chavez told On3 this past summer. “I don’t want a coach that’s low energy, and I need to make sure that they’re going to be there the whole time [I am]. I don’t want a coach that’s just going to be there for two years… I want them to be there all four years. Because that’s what I’m getting recruited off of, right? I want to be there all four years.”

Chavez finished her high school career with a whopping 4,796 points. She was both the Gatorade and Naismith High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Oklahoma fans have a lot to be excited about. The women's game against UConn is on March 29.