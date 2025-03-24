Maryland basketball freshman center Derik Queen stole the spotlight in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Sunday night—first with a clutch shot, then with a memorable postgame remark. The prized recruit from Baltimore banked in a running fadeaway at the buzzer, propelling the fourth-seeded Terrapins to a dramatic 72-71 win over 12th-seeded Colorado State in Seattle.

“I'm from Baltimore,” Queen declared after the game, summing up his clutch performance. The freshman big led Maryland with 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting while adding six rebounds and two blocks. “That’s why.”

The Baltimore Orioles jumped on Queen’s hype train, proudly echoing the freshman’s iconic words in a post on X(formerly Twitter).

🗣️ I'M FROM BALTIMORE. THAT'S WHY. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) March 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Queen’s game-winner followed a clutch three-pointer from Rams senior guard Jalen Lake, which seemed to hand Maryland another crushing defeat. After the game, Maryland basketball head coach Kevin Willard shared that the freshman had confidently asked for the ball in the huddle before the Terps’ final possession.

The meaning of Derik Queen's game-winner

Derik Queen earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2025 and is projected as a lottery pick, with many scouts considering him one of the most polished offensive big men in this year’s draft class. While his game-winning shot drew both praise and debate, it was his postgame interview that truly captivated fans, turning him into a household name overnight.

The freshman’s clutch shot erased Maryland’s recent late-game struggles. The Terrapins had let victories slip away against Northwestern, Michigan State, and Michigan, but this time, Queen seized the moment. With the game on the line, he delivered when his team needed him most.

Queen’s game-winner resonated far beyond College Park, making a statement for Baltimore. Following in the footsteps of Angel and Julian Reese, Darryl Morsell, and Jalen Smith, he proudly represented Charm City. And after delivering the tournament’s biggest moment, he left no doubt about where his loyalty lies.

Despite his time at Montverde, Queen’s roots trace back to St. Frances Academy, the nation’s oldest Black Catholic school and a powerhouse in its own right. He’s just one piece of Baltimore’s rich basketball legacy, following in the footsteps of legends like Reggie Lewis, Muggsy Bogues, Carmelo Anthony, and Rudy Gay—players who left an undeniable mark on the sport.

Maryland basketball is headed to the Sweet 16, where they face a tough challenge against top-seeded Florida. The matchup is set for Thursday, March 27.