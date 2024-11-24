Although it may seem like Rutgers basketball has truly arrived due to the blinding star power it is carrying with them this season, the team still has to prove it can take care of business on the hardwood. One of the players who emanates said star power made a critical mistake in Sunday's 79-77 loss versus Kennesaw State.

The Scarlet Knights shockingly found themselves down 18 points at halftime and trailing by 11 with less than two and a half minutes left in regulation. They dug deep, though, and capitalized on the Owls' free throw shooting struggles (15-of-24) and turnover problems (22) to storm back late. Highly-touted freshman Ace Bailey made a couple of key buckets during the surge, but he got a bit overzealous in the final seconds of the contest.

Following two more Kennesaw State misses at the charity stripe, the Rutgers forward had the ball a little past half court with a chance to tie or win the game. Instead of driving toward the basket or pulling up to shoot, Bailey forced an errant pass to center Zach Martini, via The Field of 68. The Owls secured the steal and the massive upset win in the KSU Convocation Center. Rutgers can get something out of this painful experience, too, though.

Ace Bailey and Rutgers can grow from upset loss

Bailey scored 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting (4-of-10 from 3-point range) and tallied one block and one steal in the losing effort, while fellow five-star recruit Dylan Harper posted a game-high 21 points and nine assists. Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell must go back to the drawing board and figure out how to properly harness all the talent on his roster.

Non-conference losses can have a lasting sting, especially when the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee deliberates in March, but Bailey, Harper and the rest of Rutgers could benefit from this humbling defeat. They are learning tough lessons five games into the campaign, which could allow them enough time to sort out their issues before Big Ten Conference play begins in December.

Considering that the Scarlet Knights inexcusably dug themselves a huge hole, the loss cannot justifiably be placed solely on the shoulders of Ace Bailey. He will not forget this moment, however. A bitterly disappointing afternoon could give way to an eventful next few days of Rutgers basketball.

The 4-1 squad will compete in the 2024 Players Era Impact Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada next week, facing Notre Dame on Tuesday and No. 8 Alabama on Thanksgiving eve.