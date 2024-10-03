When it comes to the 2025 NBA Draft, it seems Cooper Flagg is the general consensus’ No. 1 overall pick. An incoming freshman at Duke, Flagg has already stood out during Team USA scrimmages against NBA players. But incoming Rutgers freshman Dylan Harper might be in the running for the top pick in the NBA Draft as per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

“More than one NBA scout told ESPN they have Harper ranked No. 1 on their boards going into the season,” Givony reported.

Both Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are going to be players to focus on this college basketball season in preparation for the NBA Draft. Both players are expected to be one-and-done college players.

Dylan Harper’s freshman season at Rutgers



When the college basketball season tips-off next month, Dylan Harper is going to be one player who will draw a ton of attention from fans, media and NBA scouts. He’s going to form one half of a very talented freshman duo alongside Ace Bailey.

It’s not entirely set in stone that Cooper Flagg will be the No. 1 pick in the draft. It’s entirely possible that Rutgers has two potential No. 1 NBA Draft picks in Harper and Bailey. Once the season begins, it will be interesting to see if any of those three separate themselves from the others.

It’s also important to note that college success does not always indicate NBA success. Givony mentioned that Harper in particular is still working his way back from an offseason injury, but that he appears ready to step into the role that will be asked of him.

“Harper looks terrific physically and will be getting reps at point guard as the primary engine of Rutgers offense. Mostly asked to score at the high school and grassroots level, Harper showed court vision and playmaking creatively operating out of pick-and-roll spraying the ball all over the court off a live dribble with high-level reads,” Givony reported. “He’s got size for a guard with outstanding ballhandling, pace and feel for the game, giving him versatility and a high floor, especially with how instinctual he is on defense.”

The son of former NBA player Ron Harper, Dylan Harper was one of the most highly recruited high school players in his class. He held offers from other top Division 1 college basketball programs including Duke, Indiana, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Texas Tech.

Only time will tell though if Harper will surpass Flagg on the draft boards completely, in the eyes of NBA scouts.