Stephen Pikiell and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights made a solid recruiting move by landing Bosnian sharpshooter Harun Zrno in the Class of 2025.

Zrno announced his commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Monday, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. He originally pledged to the Indiana Hoosiers this January before decommitting two months later in March.

Zrno presents himself as an intriguing offensive prospect for the team's offense. Throughout his time playing at the professional level in Europe, specifically for KK Slavija this season, he averaged 17.5 points per game on 44% from three.

What's next for Rutgers after Harun Zrno addition

The 2024-25 season was a roller coaster for Stephen Pikiell and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

They finished the regular season with a 15-17 overall record, having gone 8-12 in Big Ten Play. They averaged 77 points on 44.6% shooting from the field, including 32.9% from beyond the arc. However, their defense left them vulnerable, conceding 77.5 points per game as they lost multiple winnable contests. Their season ended after losing 97-89 to USC in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Two players notably led the Rutgers' offense: Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists, and 1.7 steals per game after 29 appearances. He had shooting splits of 48.4% overall and 33.3% from downtown. On the other hand, Bailey produced 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, and a steal.

Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, the star duo won't be around next year. They have declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, boasting projections of landing in the top 10 of the first round.

Adding Haun Zrno is solid for the program, looking to be efficient on offense while building themselves as a potential contender for the NCAA Tournament next season. Replacing Harper and Bailey will be tough, but star departures for the NBA are par for the course in college basketball. In other words, expect Rutgers to continue being busy this offseason.