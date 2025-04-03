Although UConn basketball had some guys to look for in the transfer portal, they unexpectedly found a gem in the portal. The Huskies landed Silas Demary from Georgia, according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.

The report comes at a much-needed time for the program. After UConn basketball lost Liam McNeeley to the NBA Draft, the depth is shrinking.

Following a Round of 32 exit against Florida, the Huskies might need to build from the ground up once again. Although they have good players like Solo Ball, head coach Dan Hurley might need to be an expert recruiter.

After the loss, Hurley didn't do the best job of being professional. He ended up screaming expletives regarding the officiating. That was a constant theme throughout the season.

Regardless of that, it hasn't stopped players like Demary from wanting a chance to win. For the past two seasons, the Huskies have lifted the national championship.

In 2025, it was a swift exit. Still, they have plenty of time to reload and recharge in an upcoming season. Demary might be the difference maker for UConn basketball

Silas Demary is a great transfer portal grab for UConn basketball

The sophomore guard had a career-best season with Georgia. He averaged 13.5 points on 37.4% shooting from 3-point range. On a lowly SEC team, the competition is stacked.

Funny enough, seven SEC schools made it to the Sweet 16, and two are in the Final Four. As a result, Demary might've not wanted his time to go to waste.

For UConn basketball, they are in a tight Big East conference. However, there is more of an opportunity to compete in the NCAA tournament.

After all, Georgia wasn't in the tournament at all this season. Transferring could unlock Demary's game to a national audience. Regardless of how they do, UConn basketball will always have a national following.

Winning consecutive national championships is unheard of. Not to mention, the culture that Hurley has in place is unlike any other. It is built on winning, playing for one another, as well as playing hard.

For someone like Demary, he could be a big beneficiary of the Huskies culture.

At the end of the day though, the transfer portal will continue to fire off with top player after top player. It won't be a secret that players will target UConn basketball as a premier destination.

Either way, Hurley will keep growing out his roster and will be thorough in his search.