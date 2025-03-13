ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an SMU-Clemson prediction and pick. Find out how to watch SMU-Clemson.

The Clemson Tigers arrive at the ACC Tournament with a chance to do something special. The ACC Men's Basketball Tournament began in 1954. It is a 71-year-old event. Guess how many times Clemson has won the ACC Tournament. We'll give you 10 seconds. Okay. Waiting. Time's up. What's your guess? If you guessed zero times, you would be correct. That's right. Clemson has never, ever won the ACC Tournament. The Carolina Wall — Duke, North Carolina, NC State, Wake Forest — has dominated this tournament, winning it a combined 55 times. Georgia Tech, Virginia and Maryland won it a combined 10 times.

No other schools have won more than one ACC Tournament, and Clemson is not one of them. The Tigers have been so bad at this tournament over an extended period of time that they haven't even made the final on many occasions. Clemson has reached the ACC Tournament championship game only twice, doing so in 1962 and then in 2008. That's one final appearance in the past 63 years.

Clemson's nightmarish history at the ACC Tournament was underscored and affirmed last year. The team which made a run to the Elite Eight and nearly reached the school's first-ever Final Four was blasted in its opening game by 11th-seeded Boston College in a rout. When Clemson steps into the ACC Tournament, the Tigers encounter their ultimate house of horrors. Will the bad mojo continue against ACC newbie SMU, making its first appearance at this event?

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson at the ACC Tournament is one of college basketball's most consistent, dependable, “put it in the bank” failures. Every year, Clemson fails to win this event. In most years, the Tigers don't even reach the semifinals. Guess what this round is? The quarterfinals. Historically, Clemson face-plants early in the ACC Tournament and just can't put the pieces together at a neutral site. SMU played a strong second half on Wednesday night to dominate Syracuse and move into the quarterfinals. SMU is probably not a bubble team; the Mustangs likely need to win the whole tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament. Playing with confidence and urgency, the Mustangs should at least be able to keep this game close and make Clemson sweat. The “now or never” aspect of this game should help SMU play at or close to its potential.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson is going to finally solve the ACC Tournament this year, at least in terms of making the final. This is a weak ACC. Clemson went 18-2 in the conference and beat Duke. The Tigers really should make the final this week in Charlotte. There are no excuses for this team. It's historically improbable and crazy that Clemson has been so bad at this tournament. From a betting standpoint, aren't the odds about to balance out? Isn't it finally time for Clemson to do well at this tournament? Clemson thrashed SMU on the road not that long ago. The Tigers are comprehensively better and the spread is not gigantic here. Clemson winning by eight seems more than likely.

Final SMU-Clemson Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SMU, but we don't trust inferior teams against superior teams. This is a game in which you will want to wait at least 10 minutes if not the full first half before considering a possible in-game play.

Final SMU-Clemson Prediction & Pick: SMU +7.5