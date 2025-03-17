Head coach Dawn Staley isn't worried about the South Carolina Gamecocks having a chip on their shoulder.

The Gamecocks are preparing for the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament, coming off their championship win in the SEC Tournament. Staley discussed why the Gamecocks still didn't get the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket despite their competitive schedule in an interview on ESPN.

“I'm a little bit surprised because we manufactured our schedule to be the No. 1 overall seed. … It's hard enough to win a national championship, we don't need a chip on our shoulder,” Staley said.

What lies ahead for Dawn Staley, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley cuts the net down after the win over Texas in the SEC womenís championship at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Related NewsArticle continues below
; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) is greeted by St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino as the game ends against the Creighton Bluejays at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Why St. John’s basketball is on upset alert in 2025 NCAA Tournament
Selection committee exec reveals why North Carolina basketball got in
Selection committee exec reveals why North Carolina basketball got in
Mark Sears, Grant Nelson, Aden Holloway all beside each other, Question marks around them, Cloudy skies in the background
Fatal flaw that will doom Alabama basketball in 2025 NCAA Tournament

Not getting the No. 1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament may be a bummer for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks. Despite that, that shouldn't stop them from competing for their second straight national championship.

The NCAA Tournament committee named the Gamecocks as the 1-seed in the Birmingham 2 Regional bracket. They will host the first two games at Colonial Life Arena on March 21 and 23.

South Carolina enters the tournament with a 30-3 overall record, going 15-1 in SEC Play. They average 80.5 points on 46.5% shooting from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 22.7 points per game.

Joyce Edwards leads the team in scoring with numbers of 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. MiLaysia Fulwiley comes next with 12 points and three rebounds, Chloe Kitts puts up 10.1 points and 7.9 rebounds, while Te-Hina Paopao provides 9.8 points and three assists.

Rolling with a seven-game win streak, the Gamecocks will prepare for their matchup in the first round. They host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on March 21 at 4 p.m. ET.