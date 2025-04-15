The South Carolina Gamecocks' presence in the 2025 WNBA Draft was strong, making head coach Dawn Staley proud.

Throughout Monday night, the WNBA Draft saw teams draft three South Carolina players. They were Te-Hina Paopao, Bree Hall and Sania Feagin as the Atlanta Dream, Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks select them.

Staley made her thoughts on her former players known via social media. She was proud of the trio for putting in all the hard work throughout their collegiate careers with her as they take their talents to the next level.

“Thank you Lord! Proud of @GamecockWBB @tehinapaopa0 @breezyhalll @supremenia for being selected in the @WNBA draft. @AtlantaDream @IndianaFever @LASparks yall have some class act human beings and highly tested talented individuals! Let’s gooooo!!!” Staley wrote.

What's next for Dawn Staley, South Carolina

It's almost a tradition for star players to reach the WNBA level if they played for Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Staley has ingrained winning in the program's DNA, winning multiple national championships throughout her coaching career at South Carolina. Seeing her players, past and present, embrace the next chapter of their basketball careers, is the cherry on top for the Hall of Fame coach.

This past season saw South Carolina finish with a 35-4 overall record, having gone 15-1 in SEC Play. They won the SEC Championship as they went on to make another deep run in the 2025 NCAA Women's Tournament.

However, they lost in an 82-59 blowout to the UConn Huskies in the 2025 national championship game. This prevented the Gamecocks from winning consecutive titles, having won the 2024 championship.

Staley will continue to retool the Gamecocks squad throughout the offseason to keep them in the conversation as title contenders. Until the 2025-26 campaign arrives, she can feel proud that three players from her program reached the WNBA ranks.