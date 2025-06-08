South Carolina women's basketball head coach and WNBA legend Dawn Staley has another role to fill, as she's now part of CBS Sports' new pregame show, “WNBA Tip Off.” The show debuted on Saturday, just before the marquee matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at the United Center in Chicago.

During the show, Staley got heartfelt messages from a couple of her former South Carolina players in Fever forward Aliyah Boston and Sky center Kamilla Cardoso.

“I'm Coach Staley, you know, I love you girl,” Boston said in a recorded message for Staley. “I know you're going to kill it on air. Make sure you talk about number seven, go Fever. But honestly, I mean, you're good at what you do no matter what it is.”

Cardoso also had nothing but kind words for her former college coach: “She got it. I'm excited to see her, though.”

Staley, of course, loved the messages she got from Boston and Cardoso.

“I love them to death and I, you know, I hope they just perform like a Gamecock does,” Staley shared.

Staley also shared another message to Boston and Cardoso via a post on X (formerly Twitter): “They are still my babies! @Kamillascsilva@aa_boston! Go to work tonite!”

Boston and Cardoso will always be South Carolina legends, given their memorable time in Columbia. Before getting selected first overall in the 2023 WNBA draft by the Fever, Boston played four seasons with the Gamecocks and won a national title with them in 2022.

Cardoso, on the other hand, started her college career with the Syracuse Orange before transferring to South Carolina in 2021. She played three seasons with the Gamecocks and won two national championships in 2022 (with Boston) and in 2024 before being taken third overall in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Sky.

Boston and the Fever entered the Sky game with a 3-4 record, while Chicago walked into the game with two victories against four losses.