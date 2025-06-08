The United Center has been the home of the Chicago Bulls since 1994. For the first time ever, the stadium hosted a WNBA game. The Chicago Sky moved the venue of their home games against the Indiana Fever before the season began. Tens of thousands of fans bought tickets for the game to watch Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese go at it. In order to accommodate the amount of fans expected to attend, the Sky moved the game to the Bulls' home floor. Fans packed the house, even with Clark not playing.

Angel Reese spoke about the opportunity to play in the United Center, both for herself and the WNBA. She hopes that Saturday's game is the first of many that the Sky will have in the Bulls' building, according to Chicago Tribune reporter Kalen Lumpkins.

Angel Reese on playing in the first WNBA game at United Center. pic.twitter.com/wVbRepDG1I — Kalen Lumpkins (@kalenalumpkins) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah, obviously it's great, especially for women's sports today,” Reese said. “We continue to do great things. Coco(Gauff) did something great today, so we just continue to make milestones for women. Women belong here, this is going to be the first of many. We have two this year, but we can continue to see this and have all our games at NBA arenas.”

Reese has found herself in the media's spotlight all season. However, the young star is using the platform to encourage the evolution of the WNBA moving forward, starting with where they play.

The Sky play the rest of their home games at Wintrust Arena, but Reese's desire is gaining momentum. Because of the popularity of Clark and other young players, WNBA teams have been looking into different venues that can hold more fans.

As of right now six WNBA teams share their stadiums with the NBA teams in their cities. If the league were to make the move full time, the only two teams without an NBA counterpart to share a stadium with are the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm.

The WNBA continues to grow rapidly. Games are watched by more fans than ever and attendance is up. For the league to keep up with the increase in ticket sales, they need more occupancy in their stadiums. If Reese has her way, every team will share a building with the NBA team they share a city with.