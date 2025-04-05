South Carolina women's basketball will compete to win its third national championship in the last four years when it faces UConn on Sunday. The Gamecocks have lost just six games in that span and were perfect last season. They are the sport's latest behemoth, reaching levels of dominance that fans have not witnessed since the Huskies' heyday. And yet, Dawn Staley and her players are once again getting overshadowed before the most important game of the year.

Instead of focusing on Kamilla Cardoso and undefeated South Carolina heading into last season's title matchup, conversations centered around Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark. Even in a loss, the NCAA's all-time scoring leader was credited with generating unprecedented amounts of popularity and revenue for the women's game. This year, the main narrative revolves around UConn great Paige Bueckers' quest to win a championship before declaring for the WNBA Draft.

Staley laments the disparity in coverage, especially since the Gamecocks are still presently the undisputed standard of women's hoops.

“I want the sentiments to be about our players and what our players have been able to do,” the three-time champ told reporters on Saturday, less than 24 hours after South Carolina's 74-57 Final Four victory over fellow No. 1 seed Texas. “Equally, because there's room to do both. We can raise Paige up because she deserves that. We can raise [South Carolina] players up because they deserve that.

“There's room in our game for all of us to be covered. Let's not choose one's history over another program's history. Let's not choose one player over another player's history, because we're all creating history for our game.”

South Carolina women's basketball may never get the recognition it deserves

Columbia and Gamecocks fans around the country surely appreciate Staley's stance, but the lead-up to a championship clash, first and foremost, is about selling the most sought-after angles in a story. Merit is characterized with the hardware one hoists after outlasting the rest of the field. It does not necessarily fuel the public's interest, however.

South Carolina women's basketball is going against the bigger brand and star. The Gamecocks can boast about graduating the top player in the WNBA today in A'ja Wilson, but so many legends have come through Storrs. Dawn Staley built an empire without the benefit of having a storied tradition to pitch to recruits. For the moment, though, Geno Auriemma is still in his own tier.

Paige Bueckers won the Naismith College Player of the Year award as a freshman and remains an exceptional talent despite enduring multiple serious injuries in her career. South Carolina does not have a player on one of the three All-American teams (Joyce Edwards, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao earned honorable mentions). UConn also demolished the Gamecocks on the road in February. The gap in media and fan recognition between both squads was inevitable.

But Staley and South Carolina definitely deserve substantial praise for what they continue to achieve. We sometimes take greatness for granted, gravitating instead to a fresher or more exciting narrative. Unfortunately, that will only be easier to do if this powerhouse cuts down the nets once more.

Rest assured, though, Dawn Staley will keep fighting for her players and university to get their just due.