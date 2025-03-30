South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley took a moment to meet her team's youngest fan. Moments after Staley led the Gamecocks to another Final Four, Staley signed an autograph for the fan. It wasn't just any fan though, but a little baby.

Staley signed the baby's butt in a funny and sweet moment. That moment went viral in a video captured by The Athletic.

Here's Dawn Staley signing a baby's bottom during South Carolina's celebration after making the Final Four

South Carolina defeated Duke 54-50, to make another Final Four run under Staley. This is the fifth Final Four in a row for South Carolina. Staley has reached the NCAA tournament semi-finals seven times now in her illustrious career.

Chloe Kitts scored 14 points to lead the Gamecocks, in their Elite Eight matchup with Duke. Sania Feagin added 12 points. South Carolina now has 34 wins on the season.

The team awaits to hear who it will play in the Final Four. South Carolina's next opponent will be Texas or TCU.

South Carolina is looking to win back-to-back national championships

The Gamecocks are doing incredible things under Staley. South Carolina women's basketball has won two national championships in the last three seasons. This year they have a chance to get a third in four years.

The team also won the SEC tournament this year. This was the third consecutive season that the Gamecocks accomplished that feat. Staley is proving that she may be the best coach at any level of basketball.

Staley is still trailing a few other women's basketball coaches in total national titles. The South Carolina coach has three championships, with a chance to win number four this season. If she won, that would tie her with Kim Mulkey. The late Tennessee coach Pat Summit had eight, and UConn coach Geno Auriemma has a whopping 11 titles.

Kitts is playing a major role this year in South Carolina's success. She was named the MVP of the Birmingham region at this year's NCAA tournament. Kitts posted double-doubles in several games for South Carolina, leading the way.

She also proved invaluable for South Carolina in the team's win over Duke Sunday. Kitts hit the final free throws to seal the win. She also grabbed four rebounds.

South Carolina women's basketball fans, including that little baby, are hoping another title is within reach.