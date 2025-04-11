With the 2024-25 college basketball season officially over, attention now turns to the transfer portal as teams try and improve their rosters for next year. The South Carolina Gamecocks made arguably the biggest move in the transfer portal with the commitment of former Florida State star Ta’Niya Latson. But it may have come at a price. South Carolina is set to lose MiLaysia Fulwiley to the transfer portal, as per Lulu Kesin of The Greenville News.

MiLaysia Fulwiley’s decision to enter the transfer portal comes on the heels of South Carolina’s defeat in the national championship game to UConn. With Latson’s commitment, the backcourt rotation might have been a little crowded again for the Gamecocks.

Raven Johnson, who has been the team’s starting point guard the past two seasons, is expected back for her final year of college basketball eligibility. South Carolina also has talented guard Tessa Johnson, who was the team’s leading scorer in the 2024 national championship game, in need to minutes as well.

During Fulwiley’s two seasons at South Carolina, she came off the bench amid being one of the most electrifying players in the country. This past season, she appeared in 39 total games at a little over 18 minutes per game. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 42.6 percent shooting from the field, 25.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Fulwiley is a South Carolina native having grown up in Columbia and having played at nearby W.J. Keenan High School. She will immediately become arguably the best player available in the transfer portal, especially for any program needing a starting caliber guard.

Last season, Fulwiley became the first college athlete to sign an NIL Deal with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand. During her freshman year, she was the first freshman to have won the SEC Tournament MVP honors since Candace Parker did back in 2006. This season, she won the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Award.