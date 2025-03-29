Despite a very tonight upset scare from fourth-seeded Maryland, South Carolina women's basketball showed its championship mettle once again. The Terrapins led 60-59 late in the fourth quarter, but the Gamecocks came up big in the closing minutes to pick up a 71-67 win in the Sweet 16 and advance to the Elite Eight.

South Carolina may not have been able to do that without a superstar performance in the second half from standout sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley. The star guard finished the game with 23 points, 16 of them coming in the second half.

Fulwiley had a very tough first half, as did most of her Gamecock teammates. There was even a moment where head coach Dawn Staley went at the youngster on the sideline a little bit, but she responded with her best basketball to help South Carolina continue its bid for a repeat.

After the game, Staley highlighted how that response shows the growth of Fulwiley, according to Go Gamecocks.

“Two months ago, she wouldn't have been able to recover from that,” Staley said.

Fulwiley's fourth quarter was an absolute highlight factory for South Carolina. First, she got out in transition, spun around a defender and dropped a beautiful no-look pass to a teammate for a layup. A little later, she took the ball behind her back on a euro-step before finishing the play with a floater.

Then, with the Gamecocks leading 62-60 with less than two minutes to go, Fulwiley attacked the basket, brought the ball up high over a defender and finished the Donovan Mitchell-esque move with an easy finish at the cup.

This South Carolina women's basketball team struggles to score from the perimeter at times, but Fulwiley is its get out of jail free card. When Staley really needs to inject the offense with some life, she can go to Fulwiley and let the former five-star recruit get down hill. When she does, good things usually happen.

That growth that Staley highlighted allows her to go to Fulwiley more often, exemplified by the 21 minutes that she played in the game on Friday with many of them coming in the second half. If the Gamecocks are going to win another national championship this season, Fulwiley is going to have to be a major piece of the puzzle.