One week after South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley made the shocking decision to enter the transfer portal, she is now speaking out about her choice.

On Thursday, she posted on her Instagram expressing her appreciation for the Gamecocks and coach Dawn Staley.

“I want to begin by thanking my hometown of Columbia, SC,” she posted. “Without my village, I wouldn't be where I am today, chasing my dreams. Thank you to Coach Staley, the entire South Carolina staff, and my teammates for the unforgettable memories we've created together. Most importantly, Thank you to the FAMs for embracing and supporting me over the past two years. After thoughtful consideration, I've decided to enter the transfer portal. I'm excited for what's next and grateful for all the continued love and support.”

This decision comes after South Carolina lost to UConn in the national championship game 82-59.

Fulwiley didn't explain her reasons for transferring, but fans have suspected it possibly had something to do with her not being in the starting rotation this past season. She finished the season averaging 11.7 points per game and shooting 42.6% from the field. She averaged 18.9 minutes per game, a slight increase from 18.4 minutes per game last year.

Fulwiley's departure ironically coincided with former Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson's transfer to South Carolina. Latson posted three heart emojis on Instagram as a message of support for Fulwiley.

Wherever she goes from here, Fulwiley has left quite an indelible mark on South Carolina that won't be forgotten.

Malaysia Fulwiley is a hometown hero .

Fulwiley grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, and attended Keenan High School. Her decision to stay close to home to play for a national powerhouse endeared her to many fans.

Along the way, his energetic style of play and unique passion propelled her to become a standout player and a fan favorite.

Fulwiley ends her career in South Carolina as an integral part of the 2024 championship team, in which the Gamecocks went undefeated. She also became the first freshman to win the SEC tournament MVP.

Her popularity resulted in her signing an NIL deal with Steph Curry's brand.