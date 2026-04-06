DeMar DeRozan has been a strong soldier for the Sacramento Kings this season, as he's still suited up for the team even with the 2025-26 campaign being long lost for the team in dead last in the Pacific Division. All the Kings are playing for these days are lottery balls, as they aim to rebuild through the draft after seeing their Beam Team core crumble, but that hasn't prevented DeRozan at all from racking up the points.

DeRozan entered the Kings' Sunday night contest against the Los Angeles Clippers in 17th place in the NBA's all-time scoring list with 26,702 points to his name. He was only nine points shy of surpassing Oscar Robertson for 16th place, and considering how he's averaging almost 19 points this season, passing him seemed to be a mere inevitability on the night, barring injury.

The Kings veteran wasted not much time in doing so, as he scored nine early points and passed Robertson, another legend of the franchise, with a turnaround jumper on the left wing over the outstretched arms of Derrick Jones Jr.

DeMar DeRozan has moved into 16th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Oscar Robertson with 26,711 career points 🔥pic.twitter.com/Ut6TmTtauu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 6, 2026

DeRozan gets buckets in his sleep, and it should not come as a surprise whatsoever that he's managed to last this long in the NBA, racking up eye-popping statistics in the process.

Kings' DeMar DeRozan, future Hall of Famer

DeRozan may not have a lasting legacy as a winning player; he was a member of plenty of winning Toronto Raptors squads but teams he led weren't able to get over the hump.

But with regards to his Hall of Fame candidacy, that should not matter one bit. He is one of the greatest scorers in the history of the NBA, and although his career is coming to an end, that counts for something. He's been a consummate professional, is a beloved teammate, and is a class act through and through — making him a no-brainer for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.