One of the most intriguing available players in the college basketball transfer portal is North Carolina freshman guard Ian Jackson. Jackson played a major role for the Tar Heels during his first season of college basketball. He ended up being a starter in 12 games this past season, and he avergaged 23.8 minutes per game. He is leaving North Carolina, and the St. John's basketball team has a chance to land him.

Rick Pitino and the St. John's basketball team are among the contenders for Ian Jackson. He is getting a lot of attention from top programs, but he will be visiting the Red Storm this weekend.

“Sources: North Carolina transfer Ian Jackson will visit St. John’s on Sunday and Monday,” Jon Rothstein said in a post.

Jackson had a big freshman year at North Carolina as he ended up averaging just under 12 points per game. He also averaged 2.7 rebounds per game and 0.9 assists per game. Jackson shot 45.6% from the floor and he also had nice touch from deep as he shot the three ball at a 39.5% clip. He can score in a lot of ways, and the St. John's basketball team would be very fortunate to add him to their already talented roster.

Coming out of high school, there were some concerns about Jackson's consistency despite his high ranking as a recruit. He has only improved as time has gone on, however, and we should see that continue as he gets older and more mature.

“Jackson is talented and competitive, but sometimes inconsistent,” Jackson's high school scouting report stated. “He plays an attacking two-way style, putting pressure on the rim offensively and getting after it defensively. He has real spurt-ability, where there are days and stretches where he can look like one of the absolute best in the country, and others where he leaves you wanting more. Physically, he has a wiry and deceptively strong frame. He can be explosive in transition and get downhill both in the open floor or off a ball-screen. His shooting has been his swing skill throughout high school, but he's made clear strides. He's similarly showing progression with his handle, left hand, touch finishes, and passing, but there are times when his decision-making and overall feel can look questionable. Defensively, he's a competitor and energy giver who will fight over ball-screens and pick-up the ball for the length of the floor.”

There are a lot of top programs going after Ian Jackson in the transfer portal, so St. John's will have to knock it out of the park on this upcoming visit.